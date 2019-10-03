KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 58-year-old Kalamazoo man was hit by a train on Sunday afternoon. Police said he is in stable condition.

Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were dispatched to an area east of the Kalamazoo Transportation Center around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a train.

The man was injured, but was awake and communicating with officers. He was transported to Bronson Hospital.

Officers investigated the incident by looking at surveillance video and talking to Amtrak personnel. Police determined that the man was walking too close to the train tracks and was trespassing on Amtrak property. KDPS said the man disregarded the train's flashing lights, the sound of the horn and the gates that were coming down on the upcoming intersection.

The train was going slowly and preparing to stop. However, the conductor also activated the emergency braking system when the man failed to move away from the tracks.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

