KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pedestrian is in stable condition after being struck by a train near Cork Street at S. Burdick Street in Kalamazoo Friday evening.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the scene at 5:30 p.m. Officers quickly found the pedestrian, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators discovered that the pedestrian was walking south on the railroad tracks with headphones on. The train was also heading south when the engineers saw the pedestrian on the tracks. Engineers tried to stop the train and blew extra whistles to get their attention.

"Unfortunately, the engineers were unable to stop the train in time and struck the pedestrian while traveling at a slow speed," a news release from KDPS said.

The pedestrian was issued a citation for trespassing on a railroad right-of-way. "The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety would like to remind the public that walking, riding, driving or being upon the right-of-way of the railroad is not only illegal but extremely dangerous," the news release said.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

