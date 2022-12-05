Pfizer announces $750 million Kalamazoo expansion adding 300 jobs

The pharmaceutical manufacturer is expected to expand a Kalamazoo production facility that could add 300 jobs to the area.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Pfizer's largest manufacturing site is getting even bigger.

Monday, the pharmaceutical manufacturing company joined Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce a $750 million new investment in the Kalamazoo facility that will expand capacity.

This upgrade will allow the company to make more vaccines and treatments. It will establish the site’s Modular Aseptic Processing (MAP) production facility as one of the most technologically advanced sterile injectable facilities in the world.

It will also help grow Michigan’s economy by creating an additional 300 jobs in Kalamazoo, organizers said.

These upgrades build upon the 2018 phase one investment in the Kalamazoo facility.

Phase 2 of the project will incorporate technologically advanced aseptic manufacturing equipment, systems, and design, including multiple self-contained modular manufacturing lines. Proposed products in MAP 2 will utilize new mRNA technology and ultra-low temperature storage.

“Today, Pfizer is making another bold bet on Michigan’s manufacturing strengths and hardworking people,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

“This $750 million investment will expand capacity at their Kalamazoo facility, creating good-paying jobs and fostering long-term economic opportunity for Michiganders. We brought this investment home thanks to effective collaboration between the state and Pfizer, and I know that Michigan’s future is bright because we have world-leading companies, economic momentum, and the hardest-working people on the planet to move us forward.”

Currently, the multi-story, 400,000-square-foot MAP production facility employs 3,000 colleagues and contractors.

Pfizer’s operations in Kalamazoo County generate an estimated annual economic impact in west Michigan of $3 billion.

The plant has been in operation since 1948 and has had a presence in the community through the legacy Upjohn Company since 1886.

