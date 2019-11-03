KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety identified Nikkole Shurree Riojas, 35, as the victim in Friday's death investigation.

Officers found Riojas around 11:30 a.m. in her bedroom at a house on on Charles Avenue near Phelps Avenue.

Also inside the house were four children ages 2 to 8 years old. All of the children were placed with family and were unharmed.

Police have arrested one 32-year-old man who is a person of interest in the investigation. He was arrested after a short police chase through the city of Kalamazoo and a standoff outside a house on W North Street near Woodward Avenue.

The police chase prompted Kalamazoo College and Woodward Elementary School to go on lockdown.

Investigators have not indicated why the man was arrested or his connection to the death investigation. He is currently being held on charges of fleeing and eluding and a bond violation.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a statement that it "would like to extend its condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Riojas." Police said no further information can be released about the death investigation at this time.

Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

