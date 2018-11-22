KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Kalamazoo Township Police are investigating after being called to the 1500 block of Waverly Dr for shots fired.

Police say when officers arrived they found an 18-year-old Kalamazoo City man and a 19- year-old Kalamazoo Township man, both with suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say witnesses told them two black males in their late teens to early twenties fled the scene to awaiting cars.

One vehicle is described as unknown make or model maroon minivan which was last seen going south on Wallace St. The other vehicle was described as an unknown make or model silver minivan that fled in an unknown direction.

The victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. The victims’ conditions are not being released at this time.

The case remains under investigation and the police are asking anyone with information to please call the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at 269-488-8911 or silent observer at 269-343-210

