The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office along with the FBI are investigating after a PNC Bank on West Main Street in Oshtemo Township was robbed Saturday morning.

Around 10 a.m., the suspect walked into the bank and "handed documents and a note" to the teller, which indicated his intentions to rob the bank.

Police described the suspect as a 20 to 30-year-old black man with a striped shirt. He was carrying a red satchel with a black strap. He walked away from the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety used a K9 to try to track the suspect, but they were unable to find him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Silent Observer or the FBI at (313) 965-2323.

