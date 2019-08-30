KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities in Kalamazoo are investigating a shooting early Friday morning.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is happened around 1:20 a.m. on Howard Street near West Michigan Avenue, just west of Western Michigan University's campus.

Officers reported to the area and found a large crowd and two victims, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

While investigating the situation, it was reported to authorities that a third shooting victim arrived at Bronson Hospital. Police say all three victims are in stable condition.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a yellow Chevy Camaro, possibly with black racing stripes. It left the area immediately after the shooting.

The suspect is described as a 6' tall man with short dreadlocks, no facial hair and wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, a Nike brand t-shirt, black pants and black boots.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911, Silent Observer at 269-343-2100..

