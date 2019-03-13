KALAMAZOO, Mich. - A 12-year-old Kalamazoo child isn't hurt, but likely shaken up, after almost being shot in what police described as 'reckless gunfire' Tuesday night.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, it happened shortly after 10 p.m. at a business' parking lot in the 700 block of Douglas. Officers were dispatched to the area on reports of shots fired and located a man who said his vehicle had been hit.

Inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting was his 12-year-old grandchild. The bullet that hit the vehicle was less than a foot away from where the child was sitting, police say. The 12-year-old was not injured in the incident.

Witnesses told police the shooter was an average build black man wearing a black hooding and black ball cap. No other details on the shooter were provided. A K-9 officer was called in Tuesday night to try and track the shooter down, but he was not located.

Police say that several pieces of evidence were collected by the Crime Lab Technician on scene and will be further investigated. Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact public safety at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

