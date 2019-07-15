KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man who went missing last week.

Donald Norman Moore, 70, of Kalamazoo, was last seen leaving his home near south 8th Street and West Q Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 12. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts.

Moore is a white male who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 170 pounds. He also had blue eyes and is bald.

If you have seen Moore or know where he is, contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

