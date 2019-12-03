KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Authorities are in downtown Kalamazoo investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

A dispatcher with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says an officer was shot, but he is expected to be okay.

According to Shakespeare's Pub, a restaurant in the area of the shooting, there are numerous police in the area surrounding the Grifols Biomat USA plasma donation center.

Kalamazoo Avenue near N. Burdick Street in the surrounding area has been shut down and the restaurant says it plans on closing it's door for the afternoon. Kalamazoo Gospel Mission was also placed on lock down during the incident.

It is not immediately clear what lead to the shooting and whether the suspect has been apprehended.

Not many details have been released as of yet, however 13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.

