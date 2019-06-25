KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Police in Kalamazoo are searching for the suspect in a Monday night armed robbery.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. on June 24 at a business on W Michigan Avenue, near W Lovell Street.

The employee of the business told officers the suspect came in and claimed he had a gun, but did not pull one out. The suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money before officers could arrive.

Authorities flooded the surrounded neighborhoods and attempted to track the suspect down with a K9 unit, however they were unable to locate him.

The suspect is described as a black man with scruffy facial hair and neck tattoos, wearing all black clothing and a black hat with colorful embroidery.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

