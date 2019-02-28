KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is asking the public for help in the effort to locate a runaway teen.

Police say 15-year-old Ethan Clayton Bell has been missing since Feb. 26. and he may make plans to leave the state and travel to California.

Clayton is described by police as being 6-foot 4-inches, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Ethan or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8139 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.