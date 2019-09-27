KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo are looking for a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that happened last week.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, detectives signed off an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Scott Kenneth Jones on charged of open murder, felony firearm 3rd offense, possession of firearm by a felon and a second county of felony firearm 3rd offense -- all stemming from the shooting, which results in the death of Antonio Reese-Manley.

On Sept. 21 at around 7 a.m., officers were called to the Fox Ridge Apartments on reports of a man shot. When police arrived on scene, they located Reese-Manley on the ground in front of the apartments, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities provided photos of Jones, as well as the vehicle he was last seen in.

Police provided this photo of the vehicle Scott Kenneth Jones was last seen riding in. He is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting from last week.

Provided

Anyone who knows where Jones is should contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

