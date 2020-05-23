Police seize gun, 200 ecstasy pills in traffic stop

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A traffic stop in Kalamazoo Friday lead to a seizure of drugs and a gun. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers pulled the vehicle over on Portage St. near E Kilgore Rd. around 8:40 p.m.
When officers pulled the car over, they smelt marijuana coming from the car and said the occupants seemed unusually nervous. One occupant informed the officers he had a gun, officers then seized the weapon.
Officers also found over 200 ecstasy pills. They arrested a 26-year-old from Kalamazoo for carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm and possession with intent to deliver ecstasy.
The Kalamazoo County Department of Public Safety is asking anyone with information on the incident to give them a call at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.
More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.