KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One man was shot to death and one police officer was injured in a shooting at a plasma donation center in downtown Kalamazoo Tuesday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officers were dispatched to the Biomat USA plasma donation center on E Kalamazoo Avenue and N Edwards Street on a report of a shooting.

KDPS said the man initially fired his gun inside the building and told others to call the police. He then waited for officers to arrive.

“It appears [the suspect] entered the business with the intent to draw the officers in and then ambush them upon entry,” said Chief Karianne Thomas of KDPS.

Two KDPS officers were the first to arrive to the scene and entered the building with information about an active shooter, police said Tuesday afternoon.

“They encountered the suspect standing just inside the business,” said Thomas.

The suspect, a current employee of Biomat USA, had a handgun and starting firing at the two police officers who returned fire. In the crossfire, one KDPS officer was hit in the torso with a bullet. The other officer continued to shoot at the suspect and hit him multiple times.

"The officers did exactly as they were trained," said Thomas. "They should be commended for following the training they were given."

At that point other police officers arrived, and lifesaving measures were started on the suspect. However, the man died from his injuries.

Police did not identify the man but said he is in his 30s.

The officer who was struck by a bullet has been with KDPS for 2½ years. The other officer has been with the department for eight months.

“He was saved today by his bulletproof vest and the quick reaction from his fellow officers,” said Thomas. The officer has been released from Bronson Hospital.

Shakespeare's Pub, a restaurant near the plasma center, stayed closed throughout the afternoon in order to protect their employees and customers.

"I saw people taking cover behind cars in the parking lot, and then more police showed up," said Andrew Hageman, a bartender at Shakespeare's Pub. "It was pretty intense, a lot crazier than I’d expect on a normal Tuesday."

Kalamazoo Gospel Mission was also placed on lockdown during the incident.

Pastor Joseph Anderson with Pastors on Patrol was at the scene of the shooting talking to people who were in the building and trying to console them.

"There was a lot of crying and a lot of scared people, but I stayed there. I prayed with them and I went individually to everyone that was located on the bus just to talk them and try to calm them down," he said. "The ones that saw things going on, they were really shaken up."

The police chief emphasized how fortunate her department is that everyone is going home safely following Tuesday’s incident.

“Even in Kalamazoo, we are not immune to workplace violence or violence directed to our first responders,” said Thomas.

Michigan State Police will conduct the criminal investigation into this incident and KDPS will conduct the internal investigation.

The City of Kalamazoo shut down E Kalamazoo Avenue and Harrison Street to all vehicles and pedestrians during the investigation.

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph) issued a statement following the shooting:

“Today’s shooting reminds us of the incredible danger facing our law enforcement officials. I join our entire community in praying for a full recovery for the Kalamazoo officer who was shot, and our hearts are with their loved ones and all those who are impacted.

I have been in contact with Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Karianne Thomas and commended her team and all the first responders for their swift action at the scene. We are so grateful for the brave men and women who work to protect our families and our communities. Every minute of every day these officers put their lives on the line. When you see a law enforcement official, be sure to thank them for their service. I share Chief Thomas’ thoughts that we are grateful everyone is going home safely.”

Watch the entire press conference with KDPS here:

