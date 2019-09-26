PARCHMENT, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Police Department is looking for a woman who "may not recall her name," they said in a press release.

Patricia Anne Hale, 36, was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 20 in Parchment, and was reported missing by family members Wednesday.

She suffers from neurological issues which can cause memory loss.

She is described as:

White female

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

Kalamazoo Police Department

Police say she is believed to be driving a 2010 maroon Chrysler 300 with a Michigan license plate of DUY9134.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them or Silent Observer.

