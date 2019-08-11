PORTAGE, Mich. — Multiple police departments in the greater Portage area held a "ceremonial final call for service" for Zorro, who was a K9 officer with the Portage Police Department who unexpectedly died Thursday evening.

The Kalamazoo and the Western Michigan University Police Departments joined the Portage Police in remembering Zorro Thursday night.

Zorro's ceremonial final call for service.

Portage MI Police & Fire Facebook page

Zorro died suddenly from an illness that wasn't related to an injury while he was on duty, the Portage Police said in a Facebook post.

Zorro served the Kalamazoo and Portage communities "bravely and admirably" for three years alongside his partner Officer Jordan Wentworth, the Portage Police said.

They ask that you keep Officer Wentworth in your thoughts and prayers as he mourns his loss.

