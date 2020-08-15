Far right Proud Boys group clashes with counter-protesters in Kalamazoo

When the Proud Boys arrived, the confrontation ensued.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A white nationalist group and counter-protesters clashed violently Saturday afternoon in western Michigan, resulting in arrests.

The confrontation occurred at a planned rally in Kalamazoo by a group known as the Proud Boys.

Assistant Chief Vernon Coakley of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said a few people were arrested, but didn’t know exactly how many.

The Proud Boys scheduled a rally while counter-protesters staged their own event in the area, reporters on the scene said.

When the Proud Boys arrived, the confrontation ensued. Some fist fights occurred before police arrived and ordered the crowds to disperse.

An MLive reporter, Samuel Robinson, was arrested by police while covering the event. Officers detained him while he was streaming a Facebook Live video to MLive's page.

An editor with the news group said Robinson was charged with "impeding traffic," and he has been released from jail. MLive issued this statement:

“The working press must be assured the right to cover public events, that clearly are in the public interest, without reprisals,” said John Hiner, vice president of content for MLive Media Group. “These situations are difficult for all involved, but media who identify themselves are not a part of the event — they are working it, just like the police.”

Apologize for the delay. Police arrived as Proud Boys retreated to a parking garage nearby the Raddison HotelI. I was arrested and charged with impeding traffic while reporting live on Facebook for @MLive. pic.twitter.com/KcGL7v2crg — Samuel J. Robinson (@samueljrob) August 15, 2020

Authorities in Kalamazoo said this week the Proud Boys demonstration was rumored to be happening on Saturday. In response, a local church planned a counter-protest.

The city of Kalamazoo issued a statement on Thursday, saying it was aware of "unconfirmed social media posts" about the demonstration. They said police were monitoring the situation, and also said "bigotry and hatred in any form is not acceptable in Kalamazoo--nor is violence."

Statement regarding possible protests and counter-protests this weekend: pic.twitter.com/4sYb9TfMF8 — City of Kalamazoo (@KalamazooCity) August 13, 2020

