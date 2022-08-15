1 year later, family of Kalamazoo Co. deputy killed on duty releases statement

"It has been a year since we lost our beloved Ryan... Leaving a void in our lives that can never be filled," the statement reads in part.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The family of Sgt. Ryan Proxmire, a Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputy who was killed on duty in 2021, has released a statement a year after his death.

Proxmire, 40, was critically injured in a police chase on Aug. 15, 2021.

The chase began when deputies made contact with a suspect at the Shell gas station at 35th Street in Galesburg. They believed the suspect had been involved in a prior police chase.

During this altercation, the suspect pointed a gun at deputies and then fled southbound toward MN Avenue. The suspect fired multiple shots during the chase.

Proxmire was struck, and his cruiser veered off the road near MN Avenue and 38th Street in Charleston Township.

A passerby found Proxmire injured inside of his vehicle on the side of the road, and called 911. Proxmire later died at a hospital.

Proxmire worked at the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office for nine years. He started his career in a newly-created position of court security deputy. He worked in the jail and then later moved to the role of Uniformed Services patrolling the community. He also served as a police instructor and field training officer.

Sheriff Richard Fuller III described his deputy as someone who served with honor and dignity. He said Proxmire was known for building friendships and leading by example.

After his death, leaders and community members shared their condolences with the family.

A year later, Proxmire's family has released the following statement:

"It has been a year since we lost our beloved Ryan. A father, husband, son, brother, co-worker and friend to many, leaving a void in our lives that can never be filled. We are so very proud of Ryan’s accomplishments and his commitment to community service. Ryan will be missed, but will never be forgotten.

We would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” to all the amazing citizens of Kalamazoo County and the surrounding areas for their unselfish support and generosity that has sustained the Proxmire families during this most trying time in our lives. We also would like to acknowledge the incredible support of Sheriff Richard Fuller and all the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office personnel, as well as all the surrounding law enforcement agencies in SW Michigan.

To honor Ryan, we ask that everyone continue to fully support our law enforcement personnel and first responders, who put their lives on the line everyday to ensure out safety and freedoms. We’re sure that this is what Ryan would want. God bless America."

