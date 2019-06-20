KALAMAZOO, Michigan —

Kalamazoo residents are barricading their homes with sandbags to prevent flooding from last night’s four inches of rain amid this past year’s record rain fall.



RELATED: WMU's football field underwater after Kalamazoo is slammed with rain

There are self-service sandbag filling stations at Washington Square Apartment Complex for those in need.

More road closures have resulted because of the rain last night and are expected to last between 12 and 24 hours depending on how quickly the water recedes.

Drivers are cautioned not to drive through standing water or around barricades and should seek an alternative route.

