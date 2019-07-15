KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Police in Kalamazoo have arrested the man who robbed a store on Stadium Drive with an airsoft gun.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Sunday. Employees told investigators that a man came into the business and demanded money, threatening them with a "realistic replica gun."

The suspect grabbed money from the register and ran off. When authorities arrived on scene, they immediately launched a K-9 unit to track the suspect. Officers were reviewing the security camera footage and able to identify the suspect, only described as a 65-year-old Kalamazoo man.

While investigators worked the case, an officer happened to be parked outside the suspect's nearby home and noticed the suspect had stepped out onto his front lawn. He was taken into custody without incident, investigators recovered the stolen money from his pockets and the weapon used -- an airsoft gun.

The suspect was taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail for armed robbery and outstanding warrants.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

