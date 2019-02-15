KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police in the township of Kalamazo are searching for 69-year-old Barbara Parrish.

She was as last seen on Jan. 25, 2019. Police say she is described as being wheelchair bound and spends time in shelters.

If you have any information about where to find her, you can call the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at (269) 567-7523.

