KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a vandalism of the Eric Zapata memorial statue.

The statue was knocked over Saturday night, according to Kalamazoo Silent Observer. There is a $500 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person (or persons) responsible for the damage.

Eric Zapata

WZZM

Eric Zapata was a 10-year veteran of KDPS. He was shot in an ambush April 2011 and reportedly was the first Kalamazoo city officer killed in the line of duty.

Anyone with information should contact KDPS at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

