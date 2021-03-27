Stolen firearm recovered during traffic stop in Kalamazoo

Two Kalamazoo residents were arrested.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people were arrested early Saturday morning after a traffic stop in Kalamazoo. Officers pulled over the car around 2:10 a.m. on E Vine near Portage Street and found a stolen firearm.

The 41-year-old driver was arrested on multiple felony warrants and the 30-year-old passenger was also arrested for multiple felony weapons offenses.

Authorities ask if anyone has information regarding this incident is advised to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8139 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.