KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect in a stolen vehicle is facing a variety of felony charges after leading authorities on a high speed chase on US-131.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10 officers were flagged down at a gas station on W. Michigan Avenue and had been told that a vehicle was just stolen. The owner of the vehicle was able to track down the location, which was near US-131 and W. Main.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled north on US-131. The pursuit continued through Allegan County.

Eventually, authorities were able to stop the vehicle with spike strips. The suspect got out and tried to run, but was soon located and arrested. The 48-year-old Detroit man was turned over to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers say he is facing a variety of felony charges after the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269343-2100.

