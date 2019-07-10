KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety are investigating an armed home invasion that took place Sunday night.

According to a press release, it happened around 11:45 p.m. at a home in the 1500 block of Lafayette Ave.

Police say a resident was forced into their home at gunpoint by two suspects. They stole several items from the home, mostly electronics, then fled in a light green SUV.

The suspects are described as two men with a skinny build, wearing jeans and gray hooded sweatshirts. One of the suspects' faces was covered with a blue bandana. They were both estimated to be in their late twenties or early 30's.

Officers searched the surrounding area but could not track the two men down. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

