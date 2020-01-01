KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An 18-year-old from Kalamazoo rang in the new year in a jail cell.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safety, around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, an officer was patrolling the Edison neighborhood near the intersection of James Street and Hays Park Avenue and saw the teen firing a handgun in the middle of Hays Park.

When the teen noticed the officer, he tried to run from the area but the officer was able to catch up to him and take him into custody. The loaded firearm was also recovered.

Further investigation revealed the suspect was shooting at a group of people on a porch on Hays Park Avenue.

No one was struck by gunfire or has come forward as victims of the incident, police said. However, the suspect did shoot himself in the leg.

The 18-year-old was arrested on three felony weapon offenses and taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

