KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An Benton Harbor teen was arrested early Tuesday morning after shooting at a vehicle in Kalamazoo.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safety, it happened around 3:15 a.m. on E. Cork Street after someone told authorities their vehicle was being shot at.

The victim was not hurt, but was able to give police a detailed description of the suspect vehicle. A Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputy located the suspect vehicle on E. Cork Street and stopped it, where evidence from the shooting was located.

Officers retraced the suspect vehicle's path and found a discarded gun.

Public safety says an 18-year-old Benton Harbor resident was arrested Monday on several felony charges.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information about the incident should contact Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488- 8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

