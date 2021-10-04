Three weapons seized after assault in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety recovered three guns after reports of an assault early Friday morning. It happened on East Maple Street near South Burdick Street around 4:30 a.m.
Officers searched the area after the report and found a 29-year-old Kalamazoo resident who had a gun in their possession.
They were arrested for the felonious assault as well as other weapons offenses. Three other handguns were seized during the investigation.
