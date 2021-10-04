x
Three weapons seized after assault in Kalamazoo

A felonious assault was reported on East Maple Street near South Burdick. After arresting the suspect public safety officers seized a total of three guns.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety recovered three guns after reports of an assault early Friday morning. It happened on East Maple Street near South Burdick Street around 4:30 a.m.

Officers searched the area after the report and found a 29-year-old Kalamazoo resident who had a gun in their possession. 

They were arrested for the felonious assault as well as other weapons offenses. Three other handguns were seized during the investigation.

