KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested two people in connection with multiple heroin overdoses in the city on Saturday.

A 42-year-old male and a 35-year-old female, both Kalamazoo residents, were arrested for the possession with intent to deliver heroin. Both were lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

On Saturday, KDPS's Crime Reduction Team (CRT) was made aware of multiple heroin overdoses in the city, all within a few hours.

The CRT and KDPS identified those responsible for the delivery and the residence being used to distribute the drugs. A search warrant was signed by the 8th District Court and was executed shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Church Street.

Authorities found heroin packaged for sale, a digital scale, packaging material and other evidence regarding the intent to distribute narcotics.

KDPS said there have been no additional calls for services regarding heroin overdoses in the city of Kalamazoo.

The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information regarding the incident should call KDPS at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter