Police investigating 2 deadly shootings in Kalamazoo

A third person was injured in one of the shootings, but their injuries were not life threatening, police said.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo are investigating two separate shootings where two people were killed Wednesday.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the first shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Woodbury Avenue near the intersection of Ada Street.

When officers arrived to the area, they found a 29-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital, but later died from their injuries.

Then around 7:30 p.m., officers were sent to the area of Cameron Street, near the intersection of East Stockbridge Avenue.

When they got to the scene, they found a 28-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. KDPS said they were also taken to the hospital Wednesday, but later died from their injuries as well.

A second person was injured in this shooting, but police said their injuries weren't life threatening.

It's not clear yet whether the two shootings are connected. Police did not release any suspect information on either incident.

Anyone with information is asking to call the police department at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-393-2100.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.