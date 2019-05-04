The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said that two people were found dead inside of a house that caught on fire Thursday night.

Around 9 p.m. Kalamazoo officers responded to the structure fire on Academy Street near W. Michigan Avenue. They found heavy smoke and fire conditions throughout the house.

"Interior search and rescue attempts were made despite the heavy fire conditions," police said. "The structure was quickly deemed unsafe for interior firefighting leading to a defensive attack from the exterior."

The house had at least nine apartments, and one person was also injured and transported to a local hospital.

KDPS said that while first responders were fighting the fire, they learned that there were two people who were unaccounted for and were believed to be inside the house.

Police located the victims on Friday during an excavation and recovery. Their identities are not being released at this time.

"The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety offers its condolences to any family and friends who have been impacted by this loss," a release said.

