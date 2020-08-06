Police investigating after 2 shot in Kalamazoo

The investigation is still ongoing.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating after two men were shot on E. Maple Street on Monday around 2 p.m.

Police said both of the men were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Both of the victims are from Kalamazoo.

Officers were "provided limited suspect information," a news release said. Investigators canvassed for potential witnesses and collected evidence at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: