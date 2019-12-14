KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An armed man was arrested overnight Saturday in Kalamazoo, after witnesses say he threatened to "shoot everybody." A military veteran took action, preventing a possible disaster.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the 2700 block of west Michigan Ave. Deputies received a call about a fight, and a man who flashed a gun. They arrived quickly to the scene and found the suspect was being held on the ground by the veteran.

Witnesses said after the suspect flashed the gun, he ran toward the crowd before being tackled.

The 32-year-old Milford, Ohio resident is now in custody on multiple felony charges related to this incident. Deputies are asking anyone with additional information to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.