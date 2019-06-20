KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Flooding is causing issues for folks in Kalamazoo. Overnight rains pushed water levels up, causing flooding in many low-lying areas.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is warning people of road closures due to the flooding. Areas to avoid include:

S Park between Balch and Park Pl

Howard between Merrill and Westnedge

Crosstown between Maple and Burdick

King Hwy between Mills and E Michigan

Paterson/N Park

N Church/ Norway

Riverview/Bridge

Drivers are reminded to not attempt driving through floodwaters.

Waldo Stadium’s field was underwater because of the flooding Thursday morning.

WMU's Waldo Field was underwater after rain on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Courtesy of Rebecca Pavlak-Thiel / Facebook

Weather forecasts say that the rain should ease up by mid-day Thursday, but more rain is suspected later this week.

