COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was found dead Sunday afternoon in Comstock Township and authorities have arrested a woman in connection to the death.
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said a 38-year-old man was found dead in a home in the 5500 block of Electra Street. A 30-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the incident.
KCSO is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information should contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.
