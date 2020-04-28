KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 46-year-old woman was killed in a hit and run Monday night and authorities are searching for the driver involved.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safety, the incident happened just before 9:45 p.m. in to 500 block of Ada St. Officers were called to the area on reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived to the area, they found the woman laying int he road with serious injuries. The vehicle involved had already driven away, the press release said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The only description of the vehicle provided by authorities was that it was a dark-colored SUV. No other information could be released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this hit-and-run is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.