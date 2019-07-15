KALAMAZOO, Mich. - A woman from Kalamazoo was shot in the chest and killed Monday afternoon.

Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a residence in the 1300 block of Church Street just before 12:30 p.m. Officers found the 33-year-old woman in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers also found a 36-year-old male on the front porch, claiming to have shot the victim.

Responders began life-saving efforts on the female, but she was killed due to the gunshot wound. The male suspect was arrested for open murder and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

The incident is still under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow morning.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.