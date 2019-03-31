KALAMAZOO, Michigan — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested two people who were involved in the X-Train on Sunday morning.

Police said that Kalamazoo residents and neighborhood associations have continued to voice concerns to law enforcement about the X-Train. KDPS describes the group as an "overwhelming amount of vehicles that cause havoc in the early hours of weekend evenings."

A KDPS officer stopped a vehicle that police said was driving recklessly and participating in the X-Train near the intersection of N Park Street and W Kalamazoo Avenue.

The driver, a 34-year-old Kalamazoo man, was arrested for operating while intoxicated and a warrant will be pursued for possession of ecstasy. A 26-year-old man from Benton Harbor was a passenger in the vehicle, and he was arrested on a warrant and carrying a concealed weapon.

"Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers will continue to take strict enforcement on those who choose to take part of the X-Train," a release said.

In April 2017, authorities in Kalamazoo arrested 20 people connected to the X-Train.

