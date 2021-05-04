Kalamazoo's MacKenzie’s Bakery getting a second life in Vicksburg

The beloved bakery closed in 2020.

VICKSBURG, Mich. — Kalamazoo’s beloved MacKenzie’s Bakery closed in 2020, but it will soon reopen with a new owner and a new location.

Chris Moore, owner of Mill at Vicksburg, acquired the assets of MacKenzie’s Bakery and now owns the famous bakery’s brand, recipes and equipment, all of which will be incorporated into a new company located in Vicksburg that will focus on producing wholesale bread to area retailers and restaurants.

MacKenzie's Vicksburg is scheduled to open later this year at 103 E. Prairie Street in the downtown area. The 1,700 SF location will primarily serve as a kitchen and distribution facility, but the bakery may eventually offer retail products via a small storefront space.

“There is a lot to be determined regarding this transaction, but one thing is for sure, downtown Vicksburg is going to smell great with the aroma of Mackenzie's bread,” said Moore.

