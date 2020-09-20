Kamala Harris to visit Michigan Tuesday

The Biden-Harris campaign announced Saturday that Harris will stop by Flint and Detroit on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

FLINT, Mich. — Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris will be visiting the Mitten State very soon.

Additional information is not yet available, but the campaign said more will be released soon.

As a major swing state, Michigan has recently been a popular campaign stop.

Dr. Jill Biden, wife to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and former United States Second Lady, visited Grand Rapids and Battle Creek Sept. 15.

Vice President Mike Pence visited Traverse City Aug. 28 and Donald Trump Jr. stopped in Macomb County Sept. 14.

Meanwhile, both presidential candidates – President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden – stopped by Michigan the week of Sept. 6.

