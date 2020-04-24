PERE MARQUETTE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 28-year-old man has been hospitalized after his kayak overturned in Lake Michigan Thursday afternoon.

The kayaker, who is from Coopersville, was using a trolling motor and a heavy battery to propel his kayak while attempting to fish.

He told law enforcement officers that he overturned when his kayak took on water from a wave.

Around 12:21 p.m. the Mason County Central Dispatch received a 911 call about an overturned kayaker who was struggling to stay afloat near where the Pere Marquette River flows into Lake Michigan.

The man had been in the water for approximately 10 minutes and was not wearing a life jacket. DNR Officer Kyle Publiski said the man displayed early signs of hypothermia, and that the water temperature was 42 degrees.

Fishing, boating and kayaking are allowed under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order , but people are encouraged to enjoy the outdoors locally and maintain proper social distancing of at least 6 feet.

