Hundreds of families provided with meals during Kent County distribution event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Communication Action (KCCA) held a food distribution event Thursday, helping out hundreds of families battling food insecurity during the pandemic.

The distribution event took place at KCCA headquarters, at 121 Franklin SE, Thursday morning and cars started lining up early.

“This distribution is our way to respond to those households with food insecurities in an effort to alleviate the causes of poverty,” said KCCA Director Susan Cervantes.

The event helped nearly 1,000 households that are struggling to meet their food needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

People drove through with their trunks open and volunteers put large boxes filled with food items in, to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Each box contained about 80 lbs. of food and including items like fresh apples and oranges, canned vegetables and fruits, beans, and meats like pork and beef.

Cervantes said that the KCCA has been distributing food to around 900-1,000 families each event since March, reiterating the need for fresh, healthy food in the community.

Members of both the Ottawa Hills and Grand Rapid Catholc Central football teams helped distribute the food.

The next distribution event will take place in September.

