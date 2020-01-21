GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County deputies and Highlands Middle School staff are investigating an online threat made towards the school building.

School staff were made aware of the threat just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, shortly after school began.

They say all students are safe and will remain inside while deputies investigate. Highlands Middle School sent out an email to all parents with the information. Parents are able to pick up their children, but students will not be let out of the building for any other reason.

The school is following safety protocol and are working closely with the sheriff's department. The school will follow up with parents as more information becomes available.

