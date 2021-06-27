KCSO Marine Unit discouraging river activities due to flooding

Officials say the water flow is fast-moving and may carry debris or floodwater contaminated with sewage or other pollutants.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit and Kent County Emergency Management are discouraging recreational activities on any river in Kent County due to flooding.

Officials say the water flow is fast-moving and may carry debris or floodwater contaminated with sewage or other pollutants.

It is encouraged that any activities on the river, including swimming, tubing, kayaking and canoeing, are avoided at this time.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.