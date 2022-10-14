KDPS, community gathers to remember officer who died after battle with leukemia

Christian Smith, 32, worked at the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety for 6 years.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The community paid their respects Friday to a Kalamazoo officer who died last week after battling Leukemia.

Christian Smith, 32, worked at the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety for 6 years. A celebration of life was held for Smith Friday morning at Valley Family Church in Portage.

Smith wore many hats while with KDPS, including serving as a police officer, firefighter, field training officer, K9 handler, and drug investigator. Prior to his time at KDPS, he also served in the United States Marine Corps.

KDPS described him as a "selfless public servant who was dedicated to providing exceptional services to the community."

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) is deeply saddened by the death of Public Safety Officer (PSO)... Posted by Kalamazoo Public Safety on Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Smith leaves behind a wife and two children.

