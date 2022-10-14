KDPS, community gathers to remember officer who died after battle with leukemia

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The community paid their respects Friday to a Kalamazoo officer who died last week after battling Leukemia.
Christian Smith, 32, worked at the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety for 6 years. A celebration of life was held for Smith Friday morning at Valley Family Church in Portage.
Smith wore many hats while with KDPS, including serving as a police officer, firefighter, field training officer, K9 handler, and drug investigator. Prior to his time at KDPS, he also served in the United States Marine Corps.
KDPS described him as a "selfless public servant who was dedicated to providing exceptional services to the community."
Smith leaves behind a wife and two children.
