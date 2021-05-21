KDPS release bodycam footage after officer-involved shooting Friday

According the KDPS policy, the involved officer will remain on paid administrative leave until the investigation is completed.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An officer with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has been placed on paid administrative leave after a shooting early Friday morning.

Officers were in the area due to a shooting in the 600 block of Florence Street that occurred three hours earlier.

According to KDPS, the victim in that case refused to provide information and refused medical treatment on scene.

Around 2 a.m. in that same area, an officer overheard yelling. The officer was told one of the subjects had a gun.

After police told the man to drop the gun, the officer fired one shot, striking the 47-year-old Kalamazoo resident in the hip, according to KDPS. The man was taken to an area hospital where they are in stable condition.

Michigan State Police have been called in to take over the investigation.

According the KDPS policy, the involved officer will remain on paid administrative leave until the investigation is completed.

You can watch the statement by Chief Coakley regarding the incident as well as the bodycam footage here.

Statement from Chief Coakley on the officer-involved shooting on May 21, 2021: Posted by Kalamazoo Public Safety on Friday, May 21, 2021

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.