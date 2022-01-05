Beloved Hudsonville dollar store closing after 20 years

A closing date has not yet been released for the store, but the owners said it will be announced “over the next few months.”

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Keegstra’s Dollar Store has been a staple in the Hudsonville community for two decades. But soon, the popular convenient shop will be closing its doors for good.

Owners Joel and Jenny Keegstra announced the news on Facebook Tuesday.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you to each and every one of you who have ever walked through our doors,” the post reads. “…It has been an absolute pleasure to serve you over the last 20 years. But as with all things, there is a beginning and an end. We have decided to close this chapter in our lives to start a new one.”

A closing date has not yet been released for the store, but the owners said it will be announced “over the next few months.”

