Country star Keith Urban is coming to Van Andel

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four-time GRAMMY winner and country music superstar Keith Urban is set to visit the Mitten State in 2022 as part of his new “The Speed of Now” world tour.

“Every night is the first time we’ve played these songs for that audience, in that moment. It’s why every show is different – spontaneous and unpredictable – even for us,” Urban said.

“After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before. We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage.”

The North American leg of the tour adds 50 dates to previously announced concerts in Australia, Germany, Netherlands and the U.K. One of those new dates is on Sept. 22, 2022, at Van Andel Arena.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.