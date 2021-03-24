Kellogg Community Credit Union collects, donates more than 500lbs of food

Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) hosted a food drive in celebration of of National Canned Good month.
KCCU collected over 500lbs of food, and nearly $400 in online contributions. In addition, KCCU pledged $500 to the South Michigan Food Bank and $500 to Family Network of Wyoming.
“I am thrilled by the heartwarming generosity of our members, team, and community,” said Tracy Miller, KCCU’s CEO. “Everyone came to together to help our neighbors in need, so that no person, child, or family facing food insecurity has to wonder where their next meal will come from. We are also grateful for the hard work and dedication that the South Michigan Food Bank and Family Network of Wyoming put forth to help fight hunger in our communities.”
The $500 donations will help provide over 4,000 meals to the community.
